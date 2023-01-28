Oct. 11, 1943—Jan. 21, 2023

FORT ANN — James J. Carter, 79, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Oct. 11, 1943, in Staten Island, he was the son of Howard and Carol (Borcherding) Carter.

James graduated from Staten Island High School. He later graduated from Paul Smith College in 1964 with an associate’s degree in forestry, and National Hardwood Lumber Inspection School in 1965.

James worked for various lumber businesses over the years; Dave Martin Lumber in Lake George, Atlantic Lumber in Massachusetts, Kimberly-Clark in Boston where he semiretired, and then fully retired from Shushan Bentwood in the late 1990s.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. His favorite hobbies included growing Christmas trees, gardening, making bird houses, sawing lumber, and watching the New York Mets.

James married Elizabeth Carter on June 12, 1965, in Saranac Lake.

In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his brother, Jeremy L. Carter; and sister, Noel Carter.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Kelly Sherman (Derek) of Hudson Falls and April Carter of Fort Edward; grandchildren: Alex and Mackenzie Sherman of Hudson Falls; sister-in-law, Bonnie Carter of Greece, NY; brother-in-law, Laurence VanCour (Ester) of Leesburg, FL; niece, Jill Alvarado (Carlo); nephews: Jason Carter, Robert VanCour, Todd VanCour, Larry J. VanCour (Lynn); and his beloved cat, Reggie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to his homecare nurse, Heidi; Bay Ridge Emergency Squad; the nurses on Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital for the great care they gave James; and Chris Swinton for helping throughout the years.

In loving memory of James, contributions may be made to the Bay Ridge Emergency Squad, 1190 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.