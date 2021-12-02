Aug. 27, 1963—Nov. 27, 2021

QUEENSBURY — With immeasurable sadness, the family of James Ilowiecki, 58, of Queensbury, announce that Jim passed away suddenly on November 27, 2021 following a cardiac event. Jim was born in Glen Cove, Long Island, on August 27, 1963. His family relocated to Carlisle, NY (Schoharie County), where he loved growing up surrounded by nature.

He attended Hudson Valley Community College and worked in various trade industries including fabrication, flooring, and HVAC work. Jim was employed at Advance Auto Parts as a parts specialist for the past 17 years. He married Mary K. Masterson of Queensbury in 2010 and loved her deeply. His other loves included hunting and gardening (particularly growing cosmos); he was most at home outdoors. Jim was a gentleman and an astute judge of character. His council was always reliable. Liked by all who knew him, he was respected and appreciated for his kindness, honesty, and sense of humor.

Jim generously served wherever needed; the members of his church particularly appreciated this quality in him. His wife cherished his faithfulness, intelligence, and the way he always found the good in people. Jim wanted to be remembered as a decent man. His family is comforted knowing that he took his last breath on the soil of his family home, in a place he loved deeply, doing what he loved most.

He is predeceased by his parents Stanley Ilowiecki, Jr. and Joan (Dorn) Ilowiecki; and leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife Mary K. Ilowiecki; and her three children: Katherine Fritz and her husband Charlie DelMarcelle, John Fritz, and Peter Fritz; his brothers: Edward Ilowiecki of Morgantown, NC, Stanley Ilowiecki of Mechanicville, NY, Robert Ilowiecki of Troy, NY; his sister Carole Ann Johnson of Albany, NY; his nieces: Julia and Rebecca Ilowiecki and Michelle and Alicia Johnson; his nephew Jacob Ilowiecki; and his best friend Walter Davies.

Funeral arrangements are through Wm. Leahy Funeral Home of Troy. A viewing will be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Troy from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021. A High Requiem Mass will be offered for Jim at St. Joseph’s Church in Troy on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Mass Intentions for the repose of Jim’s soul are appreciated. Contact North American Martyrs Chapel or the Society of St. Pius X in Nicholville, NY, or a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in honor of his mother.