June 6, 1939 — Aug. 25, 2019
QUEENSBURY — James Henry Minnick Jr. died unexpectedly on Aug. 25, 2019. “Jim” passed in an accident while fishing along the Hudson River, an activity he enjoyed both in the North in summer and at his winter home in Florida.
Born June 6, 1939 to James Henry Minnick Sr. and Elizabeth (Bayle) Minnick, both of Glens Falls. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Annette (Lanneville) of Fall River, Massachusetts; his sisters, Martha Minnick and Nancy Boerum of Sonoma, California; his three sons, Kevin of Boston, Massachusetts, Andrew of Saratoga Springs and James III of Glens Falls. He has four much loved grandchildren, Nathaniel, Thomas, Ashley and Alex.
An Eagle Scout and a graduate of Glens Falls High School, Jim joined the U.S. Navy in 1958, serving four years of active duty stationed in Newport, Rhode Island, where he met his wife to be. Annette and Jim were married in 1963, moved to Boston and started a family. Eventually the young family settled in South Glens Falls. Partnering with his father, he ran a successful contracting business for 50 years before retirement.
A devoted member of his faith, Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus, an organization whose duties and traditions aligned closely with his personal faith. He attained the rank of District Deputy and Grand Knight. He was also a member of several other local fraternal organizations, but that was so he could drink beer on the cheap.
Jim loved the water and could never stay away for long. Family vacations were on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and a winter home is located on Apollo Beach in Florida. He loved theatre, fishing and travel, especially travel. He and Annette have visited every continent, dozens of countries and most of the notable cities and sites around the world. They loved road trips, including one epic adventure driving from Glens Falls to the Panama Canal. Convinced he needed to share his blessings in a meaningful way, he volunteered for two tours in Guatemala on a medical mission under the guidance of his close friend Joan Noble, RN.
Jim had been in poor health for several years, limiting his travel and activities. Determined to get traveling again, he had recently engaged in cardio training and had been making progress.
Jim/Dad/Grampa was always the life of the party, loved to have a good time. He was at his best telling old family stories and bad jokes at holidays. He will be dearly missed.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A Lodge of Sorrow will be performed by B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 81 during the visitation.
A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.
Burial will follow the service at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Luzerne Road, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Glens Falls Community Theatre www.gfcommunitytheatre.org/ or the Open Door Mission of Glens Falls https:/opendoor-ny.org
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
