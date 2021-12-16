James Harild Parrott

Jan. 13, 1929—Dec. 13, 2021

EAST POULTNEY, VT — James Harold Parrott, 92, of Clark Hollow Road, East Poultney, VT, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

James was born in Whitehall, NY on Jan. 13, 1929, the son of Deretha (Young) Parrott and James Kingsbury Parrott.

He was one of the last remaining members of the Class of 1946 at Whitehall High School. He married Anna S. Kovalosky of Poultney, VT on Oct. 2, 1948. The wedding took place at St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney, VT. Their Polish wedding reception was at the Kovalosky Dairy Farm. They had been married over 67 years, when Anna passed away on May 8, 2016.

James’ great joy was his family, whom he loved and supported. He was the past President of the Whitehall Republican Club and served on Whitehall School Board of Education for many years.

In high school, James enjoyed playing football and track. After high school, he played semi-pro football for the Pachyderms, playing defensive tackle.

James’ career took many turns, from plant manager at GE Hudson Falls and Fort Edward, NY to management and design at EB Metal Products, Whitehall, NY, to teaching electricity at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, NY. After retirement from teaching, James took on a career challenge. He was invited to go to Shanghai, China. Using his talents and life experiences, at age 78, he designed a plant that made vacuum pumps. After four years his goal was achieved.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and achieved his lifelong dream to hunt in Africa.

In addition to his parents, James is pre-deceased by sisters-in-law, Reta Parrott, and Katherine Matte, their spouses Elmer Parrott and Bruno Matte, brother-in-law, Ned Hayes and a special niece, Bonnie P. Davis.

Survivors includes his children: Annette Parrott, Whitehall, NY, Janet Astileanu, Glens Falls, NY, James J. Parrott, Jr., East Poultney, VT; his grandchildren: Jymma Budz (Joe Budz), Cairo, NY Jaimie James (Douglas Kimmell), Glens Falls, NY; sisters-in-law: Teresa Hayes and Agnes Kovalosky, Poultney, VT; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 from 4-6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by Father Zackariah Chichester at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Our Lady of Hope Church, 48 Skene St., Whitehall, NY. Burial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Hope Church, 48 Skene St., Whitehall, NY 12887 or St. Raphael’s Church, 21 East Main Street, Poultney, VT 0574.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.