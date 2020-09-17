June 26, 1938 — Sept. 15, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — James H. Randall, 82, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital unexpectedly with his wife, Rita beside him.

Born in Glens Falls on June 26, 1938 he was the son of the late Foster and Bertha (St. John) Randall.

He was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, after graduation Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Jim was employed by NYS Department of Corrections retiring from Mt. McGregor after 25 years of service.

Jim and Rita married on July 6, 1974 and recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary.

He enjoyed his winters in Bonita Springs, Florida, Jim was an avid golfer and extremely proud of his hole in one. He looked forward to his early bird dinners with his friends and family.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his infant sister, Sandra and his father-in-law Roger Jones.