July 13, 1933—April 1, 2023

LONG LAKE — James H. McIntyre, 89, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 surrounded by his loving grandchildren, Matthew Begin, Amanda Begin and Heather Lasalvia at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek.

Born July 13, 1933 in Long Lake, NY, he was the son of the late Harry and Florence McIntyre. Jim spent his entire life in the Long Lake area.

In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by his sisters: Ann (Joseph Vanucci), Helen McIntyre; and brother, Frank McIntyre. Jim is survived by his brother, Edward McIntyre; and sister, Ruth (Don Howe).

In September of 1956, Jim married the love of his life, Marcella (Duplantie) of Tupper Lake. They settled in Long Lake and had four children; son, David (predeceased 1988), daughter, Karen (Rodney Begin), sons: Patrick and Alan (Donna McIntyre).

Jim and Marcella were married for 42 years until her passing in 1998.

Jim was a Korean War Veteran who served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955.

Jim worked at Tahawus (National Lead) Company in Newcomb for over 37 years.

He loved spending his time in the woods, cutting trees, splitting and piling wood. Many visitors to the area would purchase their campfire wood from Jim. Many of these visitors turned out to be lifelong friends.

Jim was a great asset to the town of Long Lake in many, many ways. He volunteered in several organizations, supporting the local fire department and rescue squad along with St. Henry’s Church, Town Library, Long Lake Fish & Game Club, and the Meal Site to name a few.

He was very proud to serve as Town Justice for over 20 years. He officiated many wedding ceremonies over his tenure. Even flying into remote campsites to perform weddings.

He was also a member of American Legion Post 650 for over 55 years serving in many positions including County Commander.

Those left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren: Nicole (Matthew Curren), Paul (Vanessa McIntyre), Melissa Begin (predeceased in 1987), Matthew (Nicole Begin), Amanda Begin and Heather (Leo Lasalvia). In addition, Jim leaves behind many great-grandchildren: Tristen Curren, Chelsea Curren, Carter Begin, Elijah Culver, Landon Lasalvia, Faith McIntyre and Jayden McIntyre. Many nieces and nephews as well.

Per Jim’s wishes there will be no calling hours.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Long Lake Town Cemetery.

In addition, the family would like to thank the staff at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek for their compassion and care.

A “Celebration of Life” Ceremony will be held in July with more information to follow.

