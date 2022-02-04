 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James H. MacDonald

Nov. 22, 1957—Feb. 1, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — James H. MacDonald, 64, died Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022 at Elderwood at Ticonderoga.

Born November 22, 1957 in Rochester, NY he was the son of the late Paul MacDonald and the late Dennis Lee (Koop) Heinemann.

James was a graduate of North Warren Central School in Chestertown. He was employed as a grocery manager at Grand Union and later Tops Store in the local area Chestertown, North Creek and Schroon Lake for more than 35 years. He enjoyed planting trees and raising chickens.

He is survived by two brothers: Mark (Beth) MacDonald of UT and Jody Heinemann of Chestertown; one niece Carter MacDonald; and one nephew Parker MacDonald.

At the request of the family there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

