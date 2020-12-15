CORINTH – James H. Hamm, 71, of Hamm Road, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on Dec. 4, 1949 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Harold and Minnie (Shattuck) Hamm.

Jim attended Corinth High School.

He married Linda J. Lucia on March 8, 1969 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Hamm Road for over 40 years.

Jim was first employed as a mechanic at Dick’s Shell Station in Corinth for several years and then worked for many years at General Foods in Saratoga Springs.

He enjoyed working on cars and small engines, camping and loved going to the races, car rides and going out to eat. His greatest pleasure was staying at home, working on his property and being with his family.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by four siblings: John Hamm, Ray Hamm, Bill Hamm and Gladys Ozga.