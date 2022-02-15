May 22, 1942—Feb. 12, 2022

FORT EDWARD — James Gerald Dragon, 79, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born May 22, 1942, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Gerald and Evelyn (Trackey) Dragon.

Jim attended Fort Edward High School until enlisting in the United States Navy and proudly serving his country from 1960-1964.

He retired from the New York Canal Corporation, where he worked as a crane operator in Fort Edward for many years.

Jim enjoyed all sports and could often be found watching the Fort Edward High School games, especially football, boys and girls basketball, and volleyball. He was also an avid hockey fan and been a season ticket holder at the Glens Falls Civic Center (currently the Cool Insuring Arena) from the inception of the Adirondack Red Wings until the present season with the Adirondack Thunder. He will be greatly missed at the games.

In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Earl J. MacDuff, Sr., and his nephew Rory MacDuff.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Deanna Lurvey; his grandson, Kevin Dragon (Julie; his great-granddaughter Phoenix Dragon; his sisters: Shirley Anne MacDuff and Mary Jane DiFiore (Louis); his brother John Dragon (Eugenia); his aunts: Helen Havens and Frances “Peachie” Osgood; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral service will follow calling hours at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rite of Committal will be conducted in the spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, 75 Schuyler Street, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.