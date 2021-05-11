April 3, 1965—May 7, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS—James G. Williams, Sr, passed away unexpectedly, May 7, 2021 from diabetic complications.
Born April 3, 1965 in Scotia, he was the son of Gordon P. and Jo-Ann Williams.
From a young age, Jim was passionate about sports, excelling at baseball, football, and skiing. His natural athletic ability passed on to his two boys, who he loved watching play. He would often be caught watching old footage of their many accomplishments on the field.
Jim was married in December of 1983, to Mary Ellen, proudly raising their two sons: James Jr. and Derek.
Jim will always be known for his skill as a chef, he was unmatched in the kitchen. His bouillabaisse was astounding, but he was most proud of his spaghetti sauce as he said, “was better than Moms, and she knows it!” With a grin.
He was true to his family roots following in his father’s footsteps hunting and fishing as well as becoming a correction officer, working side by side not only with Dad, but with his oldest son James Jr. He was so proud that there were three generations in the dept of corrections.
Jim was a bleed blue Yankee fan, as well as a NY Jet fan. He could repeat any and all sports statistic from the beginning of time!
Since retirement from NYS, Jim focused his attention on his grandchildren. He was excited to watch them grow and loved all their unique personalities. He never stopped talking about them.
Jim is survived by his sons: James G. Williams, Jr. (Briana) and Derek F. Williams (Alexandria); his ex-wife, Mary Ellen; his sisters: Tammy C. Langley (Richard), Jody Rae Higgins (Daryl); his beloved grandchildren: Gianna, Aadilyn, Hogan, Noah and Harper Williams; his nephews: Shane Rivers (Alissa) and Michael Higgins ; his niece, Tianna Weber (Mike); his great niece and nephew: Kaylee and Colton Rivers; his uncle and aunt: Wendell and Eileen Williams; many cousins; as well as his lifelong friend, Daniel Mellon.
Calling hours will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Memorial services will follow the calling hours on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Memorial donations in his memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205, your local animal shelter or local fire department.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
