April 3, 1965—May 7, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—James G. Williams, Sr, passed away unexpectedly, May 7, 2021 from diabetic complications.

Born April 3, 1965 in Scotia, he was the son of Gordon P. and Jo-Ann Williams.

From a young age, Jim was passionate about sports, excelling at baseball, football, and skiing. His natural athletic ability passed on to his two boys, who he loved watching play. He would often be caught watching old footage of their many accomplishments on the field.

Jim was married in December of 1983, to Mary Ellen, proudly raising their two sons: James Jr. and Derek.

Jim will always be known for his skill as a chef, he was unmatched in the kitchen. His bouillabaisse was astounding, but he was most proud of his spaghetti sauce as he said, “was better than Moms, and she knows it!” With a grin.

He was true to his family roots following in his father’s footsteps hunting and fishing as well as becoming a correction officer, working side by side not only with Dad, but with his oldest son James Jr. He was so proud that there were three generations in the dept of corrections.