July 25, 1934—Jan. 30, 2023

FAIRFIELD — James G. Ewing, of Fairfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Born July 25, 1934 in Waterbury, CT to the Rev. Rolland G. Ewing and Helen Smith Ewing, he lived in Woodbury, New Milford, Torrington, Kenmore, NY, and Fairfield.

Jim graduated from Deerfield Academy in 1952 and Brown University in 1956 where he played basketball. He pursued a six-year degree in education and other graduate work at Yale University, University of Bridgeport, and the University of Connecticut; and was a John Hay Fellow at Northwestern University from 1963-1964.

Jim taught history and the social studies at Roger Ludlowe HS, in Fairfield, Kenmore East HS, Kenmore, NY and Stratford High School. He served as Adjunct Lecturer at the University of Bridgeport and Sacred Heart University, Sacred Heart Academy, Stamford, substituted in the Fairfield Public Schools for several years and taught courses in the American presidency and related topics at the Fairfield Senior Center. He also served as a consultant for the Fairfield Public Schools, social studies curriculum revisions, grades 6 through 12.

Jim served as Stratford Education President for two and a half years; led the Stratford High School accreditation team twice; was very active in the Connecticut Education Association and the National Education Association as well as several other education-related associations.

Since childhood he has been drawing cartoons, and sold some professionally over the years. After working summers for various local landscapers, he started his own small business.

He and his wife spent many quiet days at Penfield Beach, and vacationed on Nantucket for many years. He spent many hours reading books in his personal extensive library collection. He was always an avid sports fan, and enjoyed being with his many friends at The Horseshoe in Southport.

Jim is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Judith Eddy Ewing, formerly of Glens Falls, NY; his sister-in-law, Virginia Eddy Combs and her husband Richard A. Combs of Queensbury, NY; and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Eddy Brown of Canandaigua, NY; and eight nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Martha Ewing Fountain and her husband, Joseph W. Fountain, Torrington, CT.

Funeral services will be held privately.