June 29, 1942 — Aug. 5, 2020
DIAMOND POINT — James Frederick Branch, 78, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on June 29, 1942, he was the only son of the late Cassius L. and Nina (Morehouse) Branch. James was raised in the family home in Diamond Point and lived in the family home as his family had since 1918. He was kind and would lend a hand to anyone in need. James was hard working and worked beside his son Cassius for many years at the family landscaping business.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Ashley) Branch, who passed away in 1996.
James is survived by his beloved son, Cassius Branch of Diamond Point.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home in Queensbury.
