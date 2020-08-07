DIAMOND POINT — James Frederick Branch, 78, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on June 29, 1942, he was the only son of the late Cassius L. and Nina (Morehouse) Branch. James was raised in the family home in Diamond Point and lived in the family home as his family had since 1918. He was kind and would lend a hand to anyone in need. James was hard working and worked beside his son Cassius for many years at the family landscaping business.