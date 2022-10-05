July 12, 1925—Sept. 22, 2022

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC — James Frederick Barber passed away peacefully at home in Hilton Head Island, SC on Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 97. Jim was born in Glens Falls, NY, the son of Alpha F. and Harriet Spillane Barber.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School in January 1943, Jim joined the U.S. Navy. He served as a Flight Engineer in a Patrol Bombing Squadron in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He was stationed on Saipan when the war ended, flying air-sea rescue for the B29s. Following his Navy discharge in 1946, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and subsequently transferred to Syracuse University where he received an AB Degree in economics.

Jim met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Bazley, at Syracuse University. After graduation, they were married in 1951 at Hendricks Chapel on campus. Jim joined IBM Corporation in Syracuse as a sales trainee. He was transferred to New York City in 1955 to learn and do programming and testing for IBM’s 702, their first large-scale commercial computer. After a number of sales and management positions in the Midwest, he was moved back by IBM to the East Coast, where he and Pat settled in New Canaan, CT.

Being an avid golfer, he joined the Country Club of Darien. Jim delighted in gathering his extended family every summer at the cottage on Lake George. They enjoyed boating, water skiing, hiking in the Adirondacks, and board games in the evening.

Jim retired from IBM in September 1983, as a Group Director. He and Pat moved to Hilton Head Island, SC in January 1985. They built their dream home in Long Cove Club on the 16th hole. Jim’s favorite pastimes were golfing with friends and traveling with Pat all over the world. He was devoted to his grandchildren; Laura, Sara, and James, who lived nearby. Jim will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, excellent golfer, accomplished traveler, good friend, Navy veteran, and for sharing his memories and stories with us at the dinner table (and elsewhere to all who would listen).

Jim is survived by his daughter, Diane Barber; his son, James Barber II; his granddaughter, Laura Barber and husband Paul; his granddaughter, Sara Barber; his grandson, James Gray; his niece, Melanie Hague; and his nephew Brad Hague and wife Ann. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Ann Barber, his nephew Jonathan Hague, his sister Joan Smith and husband Edward.

Services will be private. Islandfuneralhome.com.