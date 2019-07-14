July 13, 1944 — July 11, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — James Franklin Decker Sr., 74, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Jim was born on July 13, 1944 in Schenectady, child of Winston Sr. (Pete) and Emily Decker.
Jim graduated from Moriah High School in 1962. He worked at Finch Pryun Paper Co. for over 30 years, retired in 2001, went on to become an electrician and also was a bus driver for South Glens Falls Schools, until his illness.
On Feb. 2, 2019, he married his longtime love, Dee Bohlman, at the American Legion.
Jim was a passionate hunter and outdoorsman his entire life ,and really enjoyed camping in their RV in the Adirondacks with his wife, Dee. When he wasn’t camping, he enjoyed bowling, was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, was absolutely devoted to his husky, Meisha, and found much joy spending time with his kids and grandchildren. His greatest happiness came from spending time joking and storytelling with family and friends, and he was known as a man who was always there to help anyone in need.
He was predeceased by his parents, Winston Sr. (Pete) and Emily; brothers, Dick and Skip; ex-wife, Jackie; ex-wife, Georgeann; and beloved wife of 30 years, May.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Dee; brother, David and his wife, Kim; sister, Kay; sister, Judy and her husband, Al; son, James Jr. and his partner, Lisa; daughter, Diane and her husband, Jason; stepdaughter, Trish and her husband, Lyn; stepson, Kevin and his wife, Diane; stepson, Fred; stepdaughter, Jess and her partner, Chip; stepdaughter, Jennie and her husband, Ryan; stepson, Justin and his wife, Lisa; 13 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and too many wonderful friends to mention here. The family would also like to thank our dear friends, Lois and Eric, who did so much to make Jim’s final months happy and comfortable. We’d also like to thank the care givers from Hospice, especially Vicki and Stacy, who helped make his last days comfortable.
A memorial service and calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 18, at Carleton Funeral Home. The memorial service and celebration of Jim’s life will begin at 2 p.m. and will be immediately followed by calling hours through 4 p.m., with evening calling hours from 7 to 9 p.m.
Flowers may be sent to Carleton Funeral Home at 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
A small graveside family gathering will also be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the South Moriah Cemetery, and friends are welcome to join the family there.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
