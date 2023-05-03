Oct. 16, 1926—April 17, 2023

EASTON — James Francis Plog, Sr. died peacefully at his home in Schaghticoke, NY on April 17, 2023. He was 96 years old.

Jim was born Oct. 16, 1926 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Arthur P. Plog and Mary Ellen (Lattin) Plog. He was the third of five siblings.

Jim was a proud WWII Marine veteran. He served in the Pacific Theater from 1944–1946.

Jim married the love of his life, Dorothy L. (Ely) Plog, on Oct. 25, 1947 at the Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church in Bennington, VT. After their marriage in 1947, they lived in Cobleskill, NY where he graduated while studying agriculture.

He enjoyed his life as a dairy farmer in Easton, NY for many years. After that, he was happy to join his new career at GE Silicones in Waterford, NY. He retired in 1990.

After retirement Jim was an avid golfer, metal detector, fisherman, learned to play the piano and became proficient in his computer skills by taking courses. He enjoyed being a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was a life member of the American Legion, VFW, and Marine Corps League Detachment in Troy. He always enjoyed marching in the Uncle Sam’s Flag Day Parade and several other parades in the area.

Survivors include his children: James Plog, Jr. (Dianne) of Green Bay, WI, Paula A. Plog (Paul) of Easton, NY and Keith M. Plog (Donna) of Greenwich, NY; five grandchildren: Saara C. Boyce of Saratoga Springs, NY, Amanda K. Szczepkowski (Brett) of East Greenbush, NY, Kristine E. Plog of Delmar, NY, and Myles B. Plog (Kaylee) of Troy, NY; ten great-grandchildren: Keegan, Carter, Cameryn, Dustin, Landon, Kendra, Arthur, Arya, Clayton and Veara; one sister: Ellen Sutliff of Olympia, WA; many nephews, nieces and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy L. Plog, brothers: Edward Plog, Charles Plog, Arthur D. Plog and granddaughter, Rebecca L. Plog. His beloved German Shepherd, Helga, gave him much companionship and enjoyment for the last thirteen years. She has joined him.

Jim decided to gift his body to the anatomical gift program at the Albany Medical College. Upon the return of his cremains, the immediate family will have a full military memorial service at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Greenwich Elks Lodge #2223.

The family greatly appreciated all the love and support from Saratoga Community Hospice, Marilyn Peters, Annah, Jodi and Tim.

Those wishing to remember Jim in a special way may send a contribution to Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad or Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY.