Feb. 8, 1947—Aug. 28, 2021

WHITEHALL — James Francis Lafayette, 74, of Adams Street passed away on August 28, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.

James was born in Whitehall, NY on February 8, 1947 to the late Oscar and Cecelia (Duffy) Lafayette. He was a graduate of Whitehall High School, Class of 1965. After graduation, James hired out on the Delaware & Hudson Railroad, where he worked as a brakeman and conductor until his retirement.

On July 15, 1967, James married his high school sweetheart, Maureen Anne (O’Neil) Lafayette at Notre Dame des Victoires Church. James was stationed in Patuxant River, MD while serving in the United States Navy from 1966-1970. He and Maureen lived at the Naval Base before making their home in Whitehall. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, James served in the Naval Reserves and the New York Army National Guard, retiring as 1st SGT in 1994.