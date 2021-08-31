Feb. 8, 1947—Aug. 28, 2021
WHITEHALL — James Francis Lafayette, 74, of Adams Street passed away on August 28, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.
James was born in Whitehall, NY on February 8, 1947 to the late Oscar and Cecelia (Duffy) Lafayette. He was a graduate of Whitehall High School, Class of 1965. After graduation, James hired out on the Delaware & Hudson Railroad, where he worked as a brakeman and conductor until his retirement.
On July 15, 1967, James married his high school sweetheart, Maureen Anne (O’Neil) Lafayette at Notre Dame des Victoires Church. James was stationed in Patuxant River, MD while serving in the United States Navy from 1966-1970. He and Maureen lived at the Naval Base before making their home in Whitehall. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, James served in the Naval Reserves and the New York Army National Guard, retiring as 1st SGT in 1994.
James was a communicant of our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church and lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as the Grand Knight for Whitehall Council 276 and Faithful Navigator of Ticonderoga Assembly 756. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, serving in several key positions; Whitehall Post 83 Commander, Washington County Commander, lead instructor at the NYS American Legion College and longtime director of the Post 83 Toys for Tots Annual Christmas Operation. James was a member of the Whitehall Rifle Club, serving as treasurer and secretary. He served as Justice of the Peace and was a member of Whitehall Elks Lodge BPOE #1491. For many years, James enjoyed model railroading, writing articles for the Bridge Line Historical Society, reading “The Polar Express” to the children at school and watching the Yankees. He always put family and community first.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Daniel Lafayette, his brother, Richard Lafayette, his nephew James Brooks, and his niece, Rhonda (William) Lator. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maureen Lafayette, his son, James P. Lafayette, as well as his daughter, Sandra (Thomas) Lavin and their children: Rebecca and Rachel Lavin. He is also survived by his late son Daniel’s children: Amber and Connor Lafayette, Brittany (Jared) Parker and their mother, Renee Neddo, along with his sisters: Mary Jean (Harold) Inglee, Maura (Paul) Lafayette, his Aunt Margaret Sickles, several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and dear friends.
Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, Main Street, Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. Burial with full military honors conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post 83 will follow the Mass in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.
The Whitehall Elks will hold a Lodge of Sorrow at 7:45 p.m. at the Fire House, followed by a Legionaries service conducted by Whitehall American Legion Post 83 at 7:50 p.m., and Knights of Columbus service held by Council 276 at 8:00 p.m.The family would like to thank the staff of High Peaks Hospice for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to American Legion Post 83 148 Main Street, Our Lady of Hope Church 9 Wheeler Avenue, or Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company 161 Main Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.
