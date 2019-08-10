Feb. 1, 1938 — Aug. 8, 2019
QUEENSBURY — James F. Reilly, 81, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1938 in Troy, and was the son of the late Edwin and Cecelia (LeMay) Reilly.
Mr. Reilly was corporate treasurer of Astro-Valcour Inc. in Glens Falls, retiring in 1990. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and graduated from Siena College, Class of 1961, where he was valedictorian. James enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to Florida and Lake George, as well as fishing, baseball and golf.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Edwin Reilly Jr.; and brother-in-law, William Powers.
Survivors include his wife, Norma M. (Mion) Reilly of Queensbury, whom he married on July 14, 1962; daughter, Susan Packard (Joseph) of Rochester; son, James Reilly Jr. of Queensbury; three grandchildren, Joseph Packard (Katelyn) of Michigan, Cecelia Packard of Burlington and Andrew Reilly of Queensbury; his sister, Dorothy Powers of Clifton Park; two sisters-in-law, Jean Reilly of Niskayuna and Irene DeRubertis (Genaro) of Troy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
Calling hours are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, No. 100, Albany, NY 12205.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
