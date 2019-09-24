June 11, 1945 — Sept. 19, 2019
WILTON — James F. Lawrence, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at his home, with his friends by his side.
Born on June 11, 1945 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Francis and Josephine (Smith) Lawrence.
James moved to a home in Wilton that was operated by Saratoga Bridges on Feb. 10, 2014. “Jimmy Jam” was loved and adored by all who cared for him. Jimmy’s sense of humor brought light and laughter to home. He enjoyed listening to country music, especially Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash as well as watching old westerns, especially the ones that starred John Wayne. While living at his home, he was well known to ask for “whiskey and cigarettes.” The residents and staff are so grateful to share five wonderful years with him, as he will be sorely missed.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Brian H. Daniels and his nephew, Brian M. Daniels.
Survivors include his sister, Marion Daniels of South Glens Falls; and niece, Kelly (Daniel) Hutchins of South Glens Falls.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Calling hours are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to his family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
