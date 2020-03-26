James F. “Herky” Newell

Herky was a graduate of Fort Edward School class of 1965, where he was an excellent athlete. He continued his education at Cobleskill College. James worked for General Electric Co. in Fort Edward in maintenance as a welder and plumber. Whatever problem came up he fixed it for 35 years until his retirement on Oct. 31, 2003.

On Nov. 27, 1971, Herky married the love of his life, Gail Havens, at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. Together they both enjoyed traveling to Florida, Wells Beach, Maine, and Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. They both had fun looking for little treasures at auctions and flea markets. Their secrets of a happy marriage were “laughter” and “communication”. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them. Especially watching his granddaughters play sports and most proud of their accomplishments in school. Even if he couldn’t attend games, he would always be coaching them from the sidelines or at his home. He loved coaching his sons and their friends in South Glens Falls little league and basketball. He was on the board of South Glens Falls Little League for many years, getting the boys all new uniforms and equipment.