Sept. 22, 1947 — March 23, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — James F. “Herky” Newell, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home. He was “Our Hero” who fought a four-year battle with prostate cancer. His heart and smile carried him and us to the very end of his life.
Born in Glens Falls on Sept. 22, 1947, he was the son of the late Grace (Ryan) Newell. He inherited his great smile and beautiful curly hair from his mom, the “Amazing Grace”.
Herky was a graduate of Fort Edward School class of 1965, where he was an excellent athlete. He continued his education at Cobleskill College. James worked for General Electric Co. in Fort Edward in maintenance as a welder and plumber. Whatever problem came up he fixed it for 35 years until his retirement on Oct. 31, 2003.
On Nov. 27, 1971, Herky married the love of his life, Gail Havens, at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. Together they both enjoyed traveling to Florida, Wells Beach, Maine, and Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. They both had fun looking for little treasures at auctions and flea markets. Their secrets of a happy marriage were “laughter” and “communication”. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them. Especially watching his granddaughters play sports and most proud of their accomplishments in school. Even if he couldn’t attend games, he would always be coaching them from the sidelines or at his home. He loved coaching his sons and their friends in South Glens Falls little league and basketball. He was on the board of South Glens Falls Little League for many years, getting the boys all new uniforms and equipment.
Along with his parents, Herky was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Catherine Havens; his brothers, Robert Newell and William Newell; brother-in-law, Charles Caputo; and sister-in-law, Patricia Newell.
Left to cherish his many memories are his loving wife of 48 years, Gail Newell; sons, James Newell (Michele), Brian Newell (Jaci); grandchildren, Whitney Boothby, Lillian Newell, Abbigail Newell, Mia Newell, and Emma Newell; siblings, Tom Newell, Nancy Caputo, Jane Healy (Edmund), and Mary Anne LaBruzzo; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Anne Newell, Regina Newell, Michael Havens (Teresa), David Havens and companion, Mary Macura, Colleen “Beanie” Kubish (Donald), Terry Havens and companion, Lois Liebig, Patrick Havens (Felicia), Jack Havens and Cindy, and Nan Newell; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
James wanted to give thanks to the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance of 2019 for all their support. Also thank you to the Community Hospice of Saratoga for their help the past three months. They would also like to extend a thank you to Dr. Gillani, Elizabeth and all the nurses of the Glens Falls Hospital C.R. Wood Cancer Center for helping us through this hard journey of cancer. James wanted to urge men to have a simple PSA blood test done and to know early about prostate cancer.
Donations in Herky’s memory may be made to South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 6 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or to C.R. Wood Cancer Center c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Due to the recent health crisis no public services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Herky’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
