Dec. 27, 1946 — Jan. 31, 2020 SCOTIA — James F. Fahey, 73, of Scotia died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at his daughters’ home.

Born Dec. 27, 1946 in Schenectady, he was the son of the late James A. and Elnora (Ingles) Fahey.

Jim was a graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School and also of Utica College where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Jim began his career as a salesman for Olivetti-Underwood. He then helped build multiple Panera Bread restaurants along the East Coast, creating the unique fireplaces in their dining rooms. He was most proud of the work he did on several local churches.

He enjoyed outdoor activities and camping throughout the Adirondacks. Jim was a lifelong New York Yankees baseball and Syracuse basketball fan. He was a member of the Scotia Glenville Elks, hosting the St. Patrick’s Day dinner for several years.

