Dec. 27, 1946 — Jan. 31, 2020 SCOTIA — James F. Fahey, 73, of Scotia died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at his daughters’ home.
Born Dec. 27, 1946 in Schenectady, he was the son of the late James A. and Elnora (Ingles) Fahey.
Jim was a graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School and also of Utica College where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Jim began his career as a salesman for Olivetti-Underwood. He then helped build multiple Panera Bread restaurants along the East Coast, creating the unique fireplaces in their dining rooms. He was most proud of the work he did on several local churches.
He enjoyed outdoor activities and camping throughout the Adirondacks. Jim was a lifelong New York Yankees baseball and Syracuse basketball fan. He was a member of the Scotia Glenville Elks, hosting the St. Patrick’s Day dinner for several years.
Jim is survived by his two daughters, Kim Winne (Patrick) of Moreau, and Lauren Fahey of Lake George; by Rosalie Fahey and her companion, Robert Moore of Scotia; his grandchildren, Kayleigh Winne, Kassandra Winne, Michael Fahey, Liam Fahey Stack and Ashling Fahey Stack; his brother, Phillip E. Fahey of Port Henry; and his niece, Vicki Wallingford of Port Henry. Jim is also survived by his lifelong friend, Michael Quinlan of Scotia.
Per Jim’s request, there will be no services. An Irish wake in his memory will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Scotia Glenville Elks Lodge No. 2759, 176 Sacandaga Road, Scotia, NY 12302.
Donations in memory of Jim may be made to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
In his memory, Jim would want you all to treat the kids to ice cream sundaes, often.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
