Oct. 4, 1955 — Jan. 9, 2020

GLENS FALLS — James F. Dingman, 64, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Born Oct. 4, 1955, he was the son of the late James J. and Nancy Dingman.

Jim was a 1973 graduate of Glens Falls High School and a 1975 graduate of Adirondack Community College. He was employed for 35 years by the City of Glens Falls, retiring in 2010. In his retirement, Jim was an active volunteer for several years on the Alzheimer’s Wing at Fort Hudson Health Center.

Survivors include his sister, Mary (Stewart) Leonard of South Glens Falls; his brother, Karl (Ann) Dingman of Brant Lake; a niece, Martha (Justin) French; and a nephew, Noah (Skyler Johnson) Dingman. He is also survived by two grandnieces, Penny and Thea French; as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jim was a quiet and compassionate soul, who will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Spring burial will take place at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Jim’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Simply performing any act of kindness in Jim’s name will honor his memory.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

