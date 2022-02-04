May 16, 1947—Feb. 2, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — James Edward Garvin of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2022, with his daughters by his side.

Born on May 16, 1947, at his home in Fenimore in South Glens Falls, He was a lifelong area resident and son of the late James Leonard and Margaret (Smith) Garvin.

James was a 1966 graduate of South Glens Falls High School. On April 22, 1967, he married Raydeen Yole of Lake George.

James had a 26-year career as a corrections officer, retiring in the spring of 1996. Music was a big part of his life. He learned to play the guitar at age 14 and, while in high school, he joined three of his friends and started a band called “The 4 Adventurers”, and they could be found touring fairgrounds and local places and events. They also made many appearances on the Battle of the Bands. Jim also enjoyed listening to his favorite bands such as Fleetwood Mac, Abba, and Eagles.

He took it upon himself to learn German and often spoke it to his family, who were not able to understand him. When you were home sick from school, you knew your lunch would be rice with hot dogs cut up while enjoying episodes of The Price Is Right. He always dreamed of being able to travel the country and see new places in a motor home.

James was many things to many people. He was a mentor, the go to guy, and the voice of reason, but most importantly, he was the best father, grandfather, and great-grandfather “poppie.”

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Raydeen (Yole) Garvin and his sister, Kay.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Jodi Perez, Terri Shambo (Paul) and Jami Martindale (Brian McKenzie); his sister, Carol LaPoint; his grandchildren: Ashley Scally (Duane), Rachel Shambo, Phillip Shambo (Samantha) and Kerrigan Martindale (Tyler); his great-grandchildren: Ciaira Scally, Skyler Scally, Sophia Scally, Declan Scally and Quinn McPhail; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

The family would like to extend there sincerest thanks to the Hudson Falls and Fort Edward First Responders as well as all the staff at Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Room and ICU. A special thank you to James’ nurses Helen and Caitlin and his Tech, Lauren.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.