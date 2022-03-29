Sept. 6, 1961—March 22, 2022

WHITEHALL — James Edward Dennis, 60, a resident of Whitehall, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Jim was born on September 6, 1961 in Glens Falls to Leslie Dennis and Dorothy Day Dennis.

Jim loved his family, spending time with his friends at the Legion and Elks, listening to music, and serving his community. He was a member of the Whitehall American Legion, Whitehall Elks and the Dresden Fire Department. Jim was always so generous and willing to give to others. Jim loved living in Whitehall and appreciated the love and support of the people who live in the community. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Besides his mother whom he cherished; he is survived by his sister, Karen Tommasino, brother-in-law, Ralph Tommasino of Hoosick Falls, NY; his nephews: Philip (Alicia) Tommasino of Latham, NY, Michael (Amanda) Tommasino of Clifton Park, NY, Christopher (Jhordyn) Tommasino of Petersburg, NY, and Steven Tommasino of Hoosick Falls, NY; he is also survived by his great-nephew and nieces: PJ and Ava Tommasino, Madison and Emily Tommasino; and his aunts: Karen Gordon and Marcia (Charles) Hoffman. He is predeceased by his father, Leslie Dennis and his sister, Diane Dennis Stocker.

For those who wish, online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home. Whitehall BPOE 1491 will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m., followed by a prayer service to be conducted at 1:45 p.m. A gathering at the Whitehall American Legion will following the service. Burial will be private at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams Street, Whitehall.