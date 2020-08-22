VERO BEACH, Fla. — James Edward Carr, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Salem, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Jenifer Zeglin (husband Albion), Jessica Carr (husband Matthew Johnson), Sandra Perry (husband Steve); grandchildren Noah and Julia Zeglin, Cameron and Ryan Perry; brother John Carr (Millicent); sister Jane Dintaman (Wes); Uncle, Glen Tigner; Aunt Grace Steinfurth, and a wonderful extended family.

He is predeceased by a mother, Velma Pocock; stepfather, Gary Pocock and father James Elmer Carr.

For over 20 years, James Carr was Santa to the Salem community. He gave of his time, energy, warmth and love, most recently at Gardenworks, creating a magical experience for children and adults alike at Christmastime. He cherished his volunteer fundraising through pictures with Santa for children’s organizations such as Lunch, Learn and Play, the free summer program for children in grades K-9 at the Historic Salem Courthouse Community Center.