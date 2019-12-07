Aug. 17, 1976 — Aug. 17, 1976
KENNESAW, GA — James “Jimmy” Earl Ligon III, 43, of Kennesaw, Georgia, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 in Juno Beach, Florida.
Jimmy was born in Sarasota, Florida to James and Jennifer Ligon on Aug. 17, 1976. He graduated from Warrensburg High School, class of 1994. After high school, he joined the Marine Corps where he served his country honorably for six years. He was promoted to sergeant and served at Guantanamo Bay and around the world. Following the military, he graduated Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2019. He was with Rollins Pest Control TruTech, where he was a loyal employee for 11 years.
Jimmy will be remembered as a loving father, mentor and loyal friend to all who knew him. Though we will miss his personality, positivity and personal and professional drive for success, he leaves behind two amazing daughters to continue in his footsteps. The love and compassion he showed them will carry on in their hearts and we know he will always be watching over them in everything they do.
James was predeceased by his paternal great-grandfather, Hollis Combs of Thurman, New York; his paternal grandparents, James E Ligon Sr. and Nina M. Ligon of Sarasota, Florida; his maternal grandfathers, Clarence R. Dickens of Owensboro, Kentucky and William E. Saunders of Anna Maria Island, Florida.
He leaves behind his two daughters, Michaela and Josephine Ligon of Grantville, Georgia and their mother, Ana Irene Shepherd; his parents, James E. Ligon and wife Maria of Thurman, New York; his mother, Jennifer K. Ligon and partner, Albert Feldman of Warrensburg; his brother, Charles W. Ligon and his sister, Elizabeth A. Ligon, both of Thurman, New York; his maternal grandmother, Mildred A. Saunders of Bradenton, Florida; his Uncle Dean and Aunt Shawn Schneider and his cousins, Jessica, Flori and Kevin Schneider, all of Palmetto, Florida.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Jupiter Dive Center, the responding officers from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and St. Mary’s Medical Center of West Palm Beach, Florida.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Funeral Service will be conducted, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. Interment with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corp. Honor Guard will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA 30144.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory of Douglasville are in charge of the arrangements. You can also contact us at 770-942-2311.
