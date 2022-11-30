Oct. 17, 1956—Nov. 27, 2022
PAWLET, VT — James E. Ross, age 66, passed away on Nov. 27, 2022, following a long illness.
Jim was born on October 17, 1956, in Rutland, VT, the son of Frank and Dorothy (Sprague) Ross.
He was a graduate of Granville High School Class of 1974. After graduating he spent time on an Alaskan fishing boat. He then came home and took over his father’s sawmill and farm.
Jim will always be remembered as an easygoing, laid-back kind of guy who loved people and was well liked by his community. He loved a good conversation and would give anyone the shirt off his back.
Jim enjoyed the outdoors and took a special interest in trapping later in life.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers: Leon Ross and Roy (Bud) Ross, sister Diane Haskins, and nieces: Jennifer and Andrea Corey and Judy Ross. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Debbie (McLellan) Ross; and his beloved daughter, Brandy Ross (Josh) of Pawlet, VT; and his granddaughter, Vivienne Ross-Dunbar. He is survived by a sister Mildred “Millie” Corey of Granville, NY; and a brother-in-law, Roger Haskins of Essex, VT; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 there will be a Celebration of Life for Jim at The Barn Restaurant in Pawlet from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
