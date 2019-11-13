April 2, 1964 — Nov. 7, 2019
GANESVOORT — James E. “Nimmer” “Mex” McGowan, 55, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, with family and friends at his side.
Born on April 2, 1964 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late David and Ruth (Beagle) McGowan.
Nimmer was a life member of the Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department. He loved to hunt, fish and to dance in full gear in the Pow Wow at Moreau Rec.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, David McGowan Jr.
Left to cherish his memory include his son, Jimmy J. McGowan Jr.; his sisters, Colleen (Jim) McGowan and Lauri (Dave) Webster; his nephews, Joshua (Michelle) Warner, Randy Blanchard and Dawson Webster; and his niece, Elizabeth (Bradley) Linendoll. He is also survived by three great-nephews, two great-nieces, three aunts, one uncle and several cousins. Nimmer is also survived by his extended family, best friends and “brothers from another mother,” Mike and John Mound.
Nimmer was loved by all and had many, many friends. He was always the type of person that would do anything to help out a friend. He will be missed.
At Nimmer’s request, there will be no calling hours.
His family would like family and friends to join them for a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Gansevoort Vol. Fire Dept., 1870 Route 32N, Gansevoort.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, Vermont.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you and appreciation to Mike and John Mound for always being there for him and to his Aunt Claire for his guidance to the Lord.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nimmer’s memory to Gansevoort Vol. Fire Dept., 1870 Route 32N, Gansevoort, NY 12831.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To leave online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
“Love me for who I am. Not for what you want me to be.”
“At peace with the Lord”
