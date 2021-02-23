Sept. 25, 1953—Feb. 16, 2021

NORTH CREEK—James E. Morehouse passed away at his home in North Creek on February 16, 2021. James was born in Glens Falls on September 25, 1953, the son of Franke E. Morehouse Sr. and Anne (Parkis) Morehouse.

James was very fond of the time he spent with the Boy Scouts of America in his youth. He graduated from Johnsburg Central School in June 1971. James attended college at SUNY Potsdam and Hudson Valley Community College.

He worked a variety of jobs throughout his career including; volunteer EMT and fireman, police, and car salesperson but spent the most time in auto parts sales at various stores and car dealerships in the area. He was very intelligent and had an astounding memory for details. He could still recall 18 digit Ford part numbers for certain items from his time at Wilhelm Ford, Lincoln, Mercury long after retirement.

James is predeceased by his parents, his niece Shannon SanAntonio and cousins James, Peter and Ricky Morehouse, and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his son Cliff (Crystine) Morehouse; aunts: Rosie and Ulla Morehouse; siblings: Frank E. (Patty) Morehouse, Jr., Helen (Shawn) Allen; nephews: Joe SanAntonio, Frank III, Andrew and Peter Morehouse; and many cousins.