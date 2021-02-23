Sept. 25, 1953—Feb. 16, 2021
NORTH CREEK—James E. Morehouse passed away at his home in North Creek on February 16, 2021. James was born in Glens Falls on September 25, 1953, the son of Franke E. Morehouse Sr. and Anne (Parkis) Morehouse.
James was very fond of the time he spent with the Boy Scouts of America in his youth. He graduated from Johnsburg Central School in June 1971. James attended college at SUNY Potsdam and Hudson Valley Community College.
He worked a variety of jobs throughout his career including; volunteer EMT and fireman, police, and car salesperson but spent the most time in auto parts sales at various stores and car dealerships in the area. He was very intelligent and had an astounding memory for details. He could still recall 18 digit Ford part numbers for certain items from his time at Wilhelm Ford, Lincoln, Mercury long after retirement.
James is predeceased by his parents, his niece Shannon SanAntonio and cousins James, Peter and Ricky Morehouse, and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his son Cliff (Crystine) Morehouse; aunts: Rosie and Ulla Morehouse; siblings: Frank E. (Patty) Morehouse, Jr., Helen (Shawn) Allen; nephews: Joe SanAntonio, Frank III, Andrew and Peter Morehouse; and many cousins.
James loved to enjoy the Adirondacks while camping, fishing and hunting or just taking a few photos of a nice scenic view. He was a music lover and could play the piano with emotion that was truly moving. James led a very private life but he was a loving soul who cared deeply for all he knew throughout life.
Services will be private at the family’s convenience with a future celebration of life to be held at St. James Church.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.