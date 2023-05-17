June 6, 1959—May 15, 2023

CAMBRIDGE — James E. Griffith, 63, of Cambridge, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. He was born June 6, 1959 in Bellefonte, PA the son of the late Shirley (Griffith) Brenenstuhl and stepson of the late Willis Brenenstuhl.

Jim graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in 1977 and attended Albany Business College. He worked at Oak Mitsui and Honeywell for 25 years and then worked at Taconic, Inc. in Stephentown for 12 years retiring in 2021. He was currently working part-time for the Village of Cambridge DPW and had served with the National Guard for six years.

Jim loved sports, as he coached baseball, softball and football and was a Certified Little League Umpire for 25 years and was a member of the Umpire Association. His favorite teams were the Denver Broncos and the New York Mets. Jim loved gardening, bird watching, especially woodpeckers, horseracing, the outdoors and found it peaceful sitting by the river. Jim had a heart of gold. He loved his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diane (Carmody) Griffith; his children: Jessica Lynne (Timothy) Benware of Fort Edward, James Scott (Chalen) Griffith of Cambridge and Jon Thomas (Sara) Griffith of Waxsaw, NC; a brother, Stephen (Libby) Griffith of ID. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jordyn, Jacob, Paxton, Kevin, Ronan; and several nieces and nephews; as well as cousins in PA.

Calling hours are Friday, May 19, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at his residence, 2 Avenue A, Cambridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cambridge Valley Youth Athletic Association, 1 Division St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

To sign the online guestbook of condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.