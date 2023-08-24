James E. Freebern, Sr.

Sept. 3, 1944 - Aug. 20, 2023

CORINTH – James E. Freebern, Sr., 78, of County Rt. 24, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 20, 2023 at his home.

Born on Sept. 3, 1944 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late William and Evelyn (Bigelow) Freebern.

Jim graduated from Schuylerville High School in 1963.

He joined the United States Army on Sept. 16, 1963, serving during the Vietnam War in Germany, receiving the Sharpshooter Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, until his honorable discharge in 1966.

Jim married Norma Dake on Aug. 20, 1967 in Middle Grove and the couple resided in Wilton for 20 years before moving to their current home in Corinth.

He was employed as a welder for Tarrant Manufacturing in Saratoga Springs and then the Fort Miller Service Corp. until his retirement.

Jim enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one brother, William Freebern, Jr.

Survivors besides his wife of 56 years, Norma Freebern of Corinth; include two children: Patricia Sarro (Kim) of Hampton and James Freebern, Jr. of Queensbury; five grandchildren: Clifford Post of Queensbury and Victoria Post of Rensselaer, Amber Moses of Hampton, Aron Freebern of Queensbury, and Kylee Whitman of Queensbury; two siblings: Robert Freebern of Greenfield and Thomas Freebern, Sr. of Oklahoma City, OK; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

A Committal Service will be held at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the Corinth EMS, and Saratoga County Sheriff's Department for their kindness and professionalism shown to the family.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.