James E. Briggs

Feb. 6, 1943—Oct. 18, 2022

MIDDLE GRANVILLE — Jim Briggs, age 79, of Middle Granville, NY left this life suddenly on Oct. 18, 2022, the result of an auto accident.

Born in Albany NY on Feb. 6, 1943, he was the son of the late John E. and Helen (Marceau) Briggs.

Jim’s family moved to Mayfield, NY when he was young. He graduated from Mayfield High School in 1961.

He was a VietNam Vet, serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1969. He then worked for the Xerox Corp. and eventually retired from the U.S. Postal Service, having worked in both the Ticonderoga NY and Glens Falls NY offices.

Jim was a member of American Legion Post 224 in Ticonderoga, NY and VFW Post 6196 in Queensbury, NY. He was a longtime volunteer for the Granville Food Pantry and participated in the laying of the wreaths at the Gerald Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. He very much enjoyed bowling in the Sunday Senior’s Bowling League.

Jim loved the St. Lawrence River and visited his aunt Betty Briggs Carr there every summer. His funeral was planned on the day that would have been her 100th birthday. They are both smiling about that.

Jim is survived by his son, Dreu Briggs of Walden, NY; and daughter, Maria Briggs of North Creek, NY; brother, Ronald (Diane) Briggs of Amsterdam, NY; and sister Susan (Norman) Valdez of Tucson, AZ. He was blessed with two grandchildren: Katelyn Tennyson and Joshua Briggs; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and infant sister Barbara Jane Briggs.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY 12832 from 4–6 p.m. A funeral will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial with full military honors will be on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 1350 Concourse Ave., Suite 142, Memphis, TN 38104 or donate online at www.churchhealth.org. or the Granville Ecumenical Food Pantry, PO Box 342, Granville, NY 12832 where Jim volunteered.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.