Jan. 1, 1943—Oct. 29, 2022

MELBOURNE, FL — James Deyette, 79, of Melbourne, FL died on October 29, 2022.

Jim was born on January 1, 1943. He graduated from Glens Falls High School.

Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving as a military police officer. While stationed in Lakenheath, England he met his wife, Joan (Allsop) Deyette. They married in England in 1969 and returned to the U.S. in 1970.

Jim enjoyed a long career as an underwriter in his hometown, first at the Glens Falls Insurance Company, later becoming part of Continental Insurance and CNA Surety.

As a young father, Jim earned an associate degree from Adirondack Community College while working full time. Jim volunteered with youth sports teams, Boy Scouts, and St. Alphonsus and St. Mary’s parishes. After his move to Florida, he served as a vestry member and treasurer of Christ Episcopal Church.

Jim was predeceased by his wife Joan in 2000. He is survived by his son, Mark Deyette (Michelle Wilhardt) of Phoenix, AZ; his daughter, Rachel Deyette Werkema (Joel Werkema) of Ashland, MA; and four grandchildren: Clara and Olivia Werkema and Andrew and Elizabeth Deyette.

Jim is also survived by his devoted partner, Deborah Hartegan of Melbourne; and her children: Allyson (Erik) Norman, Brett (Crissy) Cockheyt, Robert Daniel, and Shea Harrel.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Nathalie and Lester, and brothers: Raymond, Ronald, and William Deyette. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Dempster (Bob); brother, David; sisters-in-law: Bobbie Deyette and Shari Deyette; and extended family.

A funeral is planned for St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls, NY, on December 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a reception celebrating Jim’s life.

Donations may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Youth Fund, 190 Interlachen Road, Melbourne, FL 32940 or to your local community college.

More details of Jim’s life can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/rockledge-fl/james-deyette-10991989.