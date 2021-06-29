James Demontozon

May 19, 1971—June 27, 2021

GREENWICH — James “Highlander” Demontozon, 50 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at home surrounded by those he loved the most, following a brief illness.

He was born May 19, 1971, in Catskill, NY to Skip and Betty (Ettenberger) Demontozon.

James graduated from Colonie High School Class of 1989 and went on to HVCC earning an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. He served over 25 years in the Albany County Sheriff’s Department earning the rank of Sergeant. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard.

James was a member of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club, Troy Chapter 21 where he held the rank of Sergeant at Arms. His 2019 Harley Davidson was his pride and joy, many miles and trips to club events were spent, with his wife and best friend riding on the back.

James met the love of his life Deb Darius five years ago, and they were married in the Colony Town Park on July 7, 2018. They both were meant for each other, together they treated each other with unconditional love. Deb was his soul mate, together they shared and loved their children Skylar Demontozon and Madison Darius.