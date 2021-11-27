Aug. 18, 1976—Nov. 22, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — James Dean Waters, 45, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021.

Born in Glens Falls on August 18, 1976, he was the son of David Clarence Waters, Sr. and the late Sandra Elaine Hall.

James graduated from Queensbury High School and worked at Decrescente as a Merchandiser.

He married Nicole L. Dziedzic on his birthday, August 18, 2020.

From his well-known laugh in the distance, his infectious smile up close, to his welcoming heart, his helping hand and his profound love of life, James Dean Waters was a well-known, likeable, friendly, happy, loving man. No matter where he was, where he went, who he was with, he could be found striking up a conversation with someone he knew or someone he had just met who knew nothing about him but seemed to just be able to easily converse with. 15 minutes to 20 minutes later he would maybe continue on with what he was doing. When he finally parted his way with them, a smile was always left on their faces.

No one was without some good inside them, according to James.

James held out his hand to anyone and everyone. He believed he was here to help other people (be here for other people) not just for those he knew.

He was a man who was a child at heart. He was a die-hard Bears fan and loved the Mets. Not a day went by he did not leave the home without some sort of Bears gear on. He collected sports cards and figurines. He made his own collages out of sports magazine pictures of his team players (his own scrapbook), collected Matchbox cars, and enjoyed reading comics and biographies of his favorite athletes. He loved Corvettes and would take pictures of them whenever he could, sharing them with his wife like a little schoolboy.

James and Nicki Waters were a match made in Heaven’s Sky. The love they had and shared with each other was very clear to everyone all around. He will be greatly missed by his wife Nicki, his beloved dog, Millie, family, and friends.

My James, My Husband, My Love, My Baby, My Thumper as we said, “Always Forever and Forever Always.”

James was predeceased by his mother, Sandra E. Hall, and his sister, Karen Waters Hettie.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Nicole L. Waters; his father, Dave Waters, Sr.; two sisters: Sue (Ralph) Underwood and Denise (Stan) Peculis; four brothers: Dave (Amy) Waters, Jr., Jeff Waters, Rick (Kelly) Waters, and Alden Waters; aunts and uncles: Eileen Purdy, Patricia Purdy, Rose Waters, Jean Waters, and Robert Purdy; in-laws, Jackie and Peter Dziedzic; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his special dog, Millie Waters.

Calling hours will take place Monday, November 29, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury. Family has requested that those attending, in James’ honor, wear masks, get vaccinated, or get a booster.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

Donations in his memory may be made to Countryside Veterinary Hospital, 454 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804, or SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.