Apr. 17, 1944—Jan. 22, 2021

ARGYLE—James D. Noonan, 76, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Born April 17, 1944 in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of the late William and Charlotte (Bristol) Noonan.

James proudly served in the United States Army from 1964-1968. Upon his return home, he was employed as an X-Ray technician at Glens Falls Hospital, as well as several other private practices including Adirondack Radiology.

On August 21, 1971, he married Jennifer Ketcham, and together they raised their family until her passing on August 18, 2015. James and Jennifer enjoyed antiquing and garage-saling together, as well as taking many cruises to the Caribbean.

James was an avid reader and history buff. He could often be found reading National Geographic magazine, and he had a strong interest in WWII history as his father and uncles fought in the war. James also volunteered at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery where he answered questions and helped guests navigate the cemetery. He will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his parents and his wife, James is predeceased by his brother, Billy Noonan.