May 1, 1960—June 20, 2021

GLENS FALLS — James D. Lamkins, 61, passed away at Gateway House of Peace, Sunday, June 20, 2021, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Elena, whom he met in Barcelona in 2002, and his precious daughter, Deanna, born February 6, 2009.

Born May 1, 1960, he was the son of Patricia A. Lamkins and the late Douglas E. Lamkins.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School, Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps (1979-1983), where he received a meritorious mast in Beirut, Lebanon, for service above and beyond the call of duty.

Post military service, Jim moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, with other prior servicemen to take up building condos in Boca Raton. He moved back to Upstate NY where he was Supervisor of a construction crew, before attending Hudson Valley Community College and New Horizon Computer Learning Center, beginning an internship, then PEF position with NYS ITS. Jim retired from this position as a Grade 25 on March 8, 2021.

In addition to his wife and daughter, survivors include; his loving mother, Patricia Lamkins; several siblings and their mates; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.