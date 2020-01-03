Jan. 5, 1960 — Jan. 1, 2020

QUEENSBURY — James D. Dean Sr. “Jim” of Queensbury, passed at Glens Falls Hospital on Jan. 1, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born on Jan. 5, 1960 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Irving and Mary (Livingston) Dean Sr.

Jim was a career truck driver of over 30 years, most recently employed at Ace Hardware of Saratoga.

He was an avid fisherman and a classic car enthusiast. Come rain or shine, Jim and his wife, Janet attended the Adirondack Nationals Car Show in Lake George every year. One memorable year he had the honor of meeting his idol, Dave Kindig, from “Bitchin Rides."

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Irving Dean Jr., Floyd E. Dean and Robert L. Dean Sr.; and his sisters, Geraldine Mound and Ella Dean.

Jim is survived by his wife of 26 years, Janet Dean; their son, Owen, their daughter, Stephanie Deso, his son, James Jr.; his brother, Earl Dean, his wife, Linda, and their three children; his sisters, Mary Manzer and her partner, Frank, Bobbi Van Guilder and her husband, John; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.