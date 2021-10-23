Feb. 1, 1929—Oct. 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY — James Christopher Fowlkes, beloved father and grandfather, passed away at his home in Queensbury, NY on October 21, 2021. He was born in Griffithsville, WV, on February 1, 1929 to Carl L. and Ada F. Fowlkes.

Jim graduated from Ansted High School in 1947, from West Virginia University in 1959 with a Degree in Electrical Engineering, and from George Washington University in 1969 with a Master’s of Engineering Administration. Throughout his career he worked in Virginia and Maryland for Melpar, Vitro, and Mitre Corporations, working on the Polaris submarine and air traffic control projects all over the world.

He met Vera Grose at the Sunday Road Baptist Church in Hico, WV, and they were married there on June 17, 1955. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary at the same church in 2005. They were married for 61 years before Vera passed away in 2017. He was a very devoted husband caring for Vera at home for several years before her death.

Jim and Vera enjoyed square dancing, entertaining, and traveling extensively. Over the years they lived in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New York. Jim enjoyed gardening, genealogy, crossword puzzles, politics, cooking and baking, tennis, and playing games. His philosophy was to learn something new every day.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren, traveling between Maryland and New York to be with them. He took them on trips and taught them many life lessons including how to enjoy a root beer float and Maryland crabs! He was an avid writer and wordsmith, documenting his memories for his family to cherish.

Jim is survived by his daughters: Kimberly Harvish and her husband Tony, and Amy Young and her fiance Ken Mackay; grandchildren: Caleb Harvish, Ben Harvish, Colby Harvish, Brandon Young, Noelle Young, and Kevin Mackay, his wife Courtney, and their children.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to High Peaks Hospice of Warren County and Paul Millington of Karen’s Homecare for their loving care of Jim in the final days of his life.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home in Queensbury. Welcome hours are from 4:00-5:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. His final resting places will be in several different states where he lived, according to his wishes, and he will also be buried alongside his loving wife at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Ansted, WV.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org/donate (for Vera) and American Cancer Society, cancer.org/donate (for those in his family who had to deal with cancer).

