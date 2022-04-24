June 6, 1947—April 11, 2022

DADE CITY, FL — James (Chip) R. Barlow, 74, of Dade City, FL and formerly of Glens Falls passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Gulfside Hospice in Zephyrhills, FL, following a courageous battle with chronic lung disease.

He was born in Rutland, VT, the son of Bernard and Dorothy (Robinson) Barlow.

Chip was a very devoted former Marine having served actively in the Vietnam Conflict. Throughout his life he proudly supported Wounded Veterans and Disabled American Veterans. Once a Marine, always a Marine.

Chip was employed for 28 years with Niagara Mohawk (National Grid) starting as a meter reader, finally working in the Line Department, and ending his career as a Line Foreman.

He extremely enjoyed the game of golf, and in his early retirement could be seen six days a week out on the links with his buddies. You always knew what hole they were on from the laughter that could be heard coming up the fairway. Chip also enjoyed travel and would go as much as he could on a whim.

I was honored to travel with him from Maine to Florida, Florida to California, Alaska to New Zealand, golf trips, or just unplanned car rides. He often reminisced of trips he took with his sons. He would wake up in the morning, tell one of his sons they were going for a ride, never knowing the destination. Of course, they’d oblige and I’m sure they’re treasuring those memories. Recently when he could no longer golf, his joy was taking his little dog TJ for a ride every day.

Chip is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cindy (Pepe) Barlow; his sons: David (Sandra) Barlow, of Queensbury, Dale Barlow of Fort Edward, James Barlow of Queensbury; four beautiful grandchildren: Cassandra, Alexis, Kory and Brianna; two brothers: Richard “Butch” of Kingsbury and Jerry Gates of Rockingham, NC (recently discovered through Ancestry.com); and several nieces and nephews.

As you remember him, I know you’ll smile. Never was there ever a more intense, outgoing personality. He took pleasure in teasing, until he thought he got to you, but when you looked at his face there it was, the biggest satisfactory smile. To know him was to love him.

Be at peace now my love, you truly were my better half.

Per Chip’s request there will be no services. In honor of Chip, kindly consider making a donation to your local Hospice or Veterans Organization.