James Carlton "Carl" LaDuke

Jan. 15, 1942—Aug. 20, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — James Carlton “Carl” LaDuke, 79, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness.

Carl was born in Harkness, NY on January 15, 1942 to Ernest and Leda (Furnia) LaDuke.

Carl worked construction for most of his adult life. He worked hard to provide for his family. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Keeseville, NY and a member of the Elks in Kissimmee, FL. He enjoyed visiting at his parents and playing cards with his relatives. He LOVED his coffee and donuts and a good western movie. He will be missed.

Carl was predeceased by his parents, his wife Wilma, and brothers Edward, Edgar, Ronald and Chester LaDuke.

Carl is survived by his daughters: Deeanne MacDonald (Gordon) of Gansevoort, Terry LaDuke Sturm (Scott Yergey) of Naples, FL, Christine LaDuke Simays (Barry) of Colchester, VT, Kristina Palumbo (Andrew) of Durham, NC; grandchildren: Chelsie Kellish (Kevin), Craig MacDonald (Blair), Nikolus Sturm (Bryanna), Alex Sturm, William and Lily Palumbo; great-grandchildren: Blair Sturm and Levi Fischer-Sturm; brother, Jesse LaDuke (Harriett) of GA; and sisters: Caroline Golovach (Tony) of Peru NY, Marilyn Stewart (Mike) of Peru NY, Phyllis Goddeau (Ron) of Peru NY and Karen Hathaway of Lewis NY; and his ex-wife Patricia Eisen of Winooski, VT.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from noon-2:00 PM at the Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NY Rte. 30, Indian Lake, NY. A Memorial Service will immediately follow the visitation at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Cedar River Cemetery.

A small gathering will be held at the American Legion in Indian Lake following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

