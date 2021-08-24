Jan. 15, 1942—Aug. 20, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — James Carlton “Carl” LaDuke, 79, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness.

Carl was born in Harkness, NY on January 15, 1942 to Ernest and Leda (Furnia) LaDuke.

Carl worked construction for most of his adult life. He worked hard to provide for his family. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Keeseville, NY and a member of the Elks in Kissimmee, FL. He enjoyed visiting at his parents and playing cards with his relatives. He LOVED his coffee and donuts and a good western movie. He will be missed.

Carl was predeceased by his parents, his wife Wilma, and brothers Edward, Edgar, Ronald and Chester LaDuke.