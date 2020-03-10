James C. Tomasi
James C. Tomasi

June 10, 1929 — March 3, 2020

SALEM — James C. Tomasi, 90, passed away at his home in Salem on March 3, 2020 after a long illness.

Born in Cambridge, he was the son of James (Jacko) Tomasi and Martha Conklin Tomasi.

James “Jim” graduated from Salem Central School in 1946, Colgate University in 1951, and Albany Law School in 1954. He then served in the 10th Mountain Division of the U.S. Army.

After discharge from the Army, Jim returned to Salem in 1957, where he practiced law until retirement. His constant interest in local government was demonstrated by his work as Washington County Attorney and with other local government entities. He was a member of the Washington County Bar Association.

Love for his community and its people was a common thread throughout his life. Jim served on the Salem Central School Board, Washington County School Board Association, Mary McClellan Hospital Board, Evergreen Cemetery Board, Salem Youth Commission, and Fort Salem Theatre Board. He was an elder of the First United Presbyterian Church of Salem. Jim was a member of the Salem Rotary Club, the Cambridge Valley Masonic Lodge, Salem American Legion and the Salem Tennis Club. In addition, he coached Salem Little and Middle League baseball teams for many years.

Jim was predeceased by his father Jacko Tomasi and his mother Martha Conklin Tomasi.

He is survived by his wife, Katharine “Kay” Tomasi; his son John Tomasi, and his daughter-in-law Heather Tomasi of Maple Valley, Washington. He has three grandchildren, Mia, Nathan and Siena Tomasi.

The family thanks the community and all those who provided support and care for Jim during his illness. They wish to give special recognition to the caregivers during the past year: Silvia Hernandez, Estrella Espanoza, Adam Aguero, Wendy Cary, Eileen Reid, Judy Shaw, Bri Aguero, Tonia Goddard and Tom Patrick.

A memorial service will be held at the First United Presbyterian Church of Salem at 11 a.m. on Sat., March 21. An open house will immediately follow from noon to 2 p.m. at Jacko’s, Main Street, Salem

Memorial donation in lieu of flowers may be made to the Salem Courthouse Lunch, Learn and Play Summer Program, PO Box 140, Salem, NY 12865 and the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home in Salem is assisting the Tomasi family.

