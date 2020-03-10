June 10, 1929 — March 3, 2020

SALEM — James C. Tomasi, 90, passed away at his home in Salem on March 3, 2020 after a long illness.

Born in Cambridge, he was the son of James (Jacko) Tomasi and Martha Conklin Tomasi.

James “Jim” graduated from Salem Central School in 1946, Colgate University in 1951, and Albany Law School in 1954. He then served in the 10th Mountain Division of the U.S. Army.

After discharge from the Army, Jim returned to Salem in 1957, where he practiced law until retirement. His constant interest in local government was demonstrated by his work as Washington County Attorney and with other local government entities. He was a member of the Washington County Bar Association.

Love for his community and its people was a common thread throughout his life. Jim served on the Salem Central School Board, Washington County School Board Association, Mary McClellan Hospital Board, Evergreen Cemetery Board, Salem Youth Commission, and Fort Salem Theatre Board. He was an elder of the First United Presbyterian Church of Salem. Jim was a member of the Salem Rotary Club, the Cambridge Valley Masonic Lodge, Salem American Legion and the Salem Tennis Club. In addition, he coached Salem Little and Middle League baseball teams for many years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}