James C. Peterson Rev.

He has been a dedicated and committed member of the Granville Lions for the past 25 years. Lion James has worked tirelessly in support of the many initiatives sponsored by the Granville Lions Club, chairman of the Sight and Hearing Committee, board member, membership chair, active supporter of the 4th of July Kids Day and the annual blood drive. He has been the member of the eastern Washington county unit of the Salvation Army who receives calls for help and is authorized to sign vouchers for food and fuel for the needy. He has been president of the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce and actively participates as a member of the Granville Area Chamber. In a ‘churchier’ vein, Pastor Jim was a prime mover in organizing ecumenical Baccalaureate Services, World Day of Prayer events, and Vacation Bible School in both Whitehall and Granville.

Area individuals in need of food, glasses, heating fuel or just a ride to a medical appointment or the store, knew that they could call Pastor Jim and he would point them to or provide them with the emergency help so needed in today’s world.