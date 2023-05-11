Dec. 27, 1938—May 5, 2023

EASTON — James C. Darrow, Sr., 84, of Meeting House Road, died peacefully at Slate Valley Center on May 5, 2023, after a long illness. Born in Cambridge on Dec. 27, 1938, he was the son of the late Clayton and Clare Thompson Darrow.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Bernice “Jane” Carlo Darrow; his children: Mary Jane, Patricia, Nancy, Karen, Michael, Sharon, Peter, Lisa, Aaron, Jonathan, Anna, Justin, and Gregory; 57 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Margaret.

He was predeceased by his sons: James, Jr. and Nathan, and siblings: Dorothy, Clayton, Kenneth, and Robert.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, NY 12118. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. at North American Martyrs Chapel, 100 Boulevard, Hudson Falls, NY 12839, with burial to follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Schaghticoke.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of NENY, 1003 Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY 12047.