James C. Darrow, Jr.

Jan. 9, 1966 - April 2, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — James C. Darrow, Jr., 56, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a snowmobiling accident.

Born Jan. 9, 1966, in Troy, he was the son of James, Sr. and Bernice (Carlo) Darrow.

He graduated from Greenwich Central School Class of 1985.

James was the owner and operator of Darrow Brothers Construction located in South Glens Falls, and owned Greenwich Flooring Unlimited located in Greenwich.

On April 3, 2018, James married the love of his life, Kristin Nelson on Ormond Beach, FL, after nine beautiful and adventurous years together.

He enjoyed racing snowmobiles, spending time with his family especially his grandsons, and spending time in Monster Garage with his closest friends.

Jim's love for his family was matched with his love for anything with a motor — those who frequented "538" will forever smell the burning rubber and remember his bright eyes, big smile, and "Let's Go!" attitude. Jim enjoyed relaxing at camp in Cossayuna with his wife, traveling to their condo in Florida where he could show off his grill master skills, and spending many (almost) sleepless nights in the garage wrenching on the sleds for whatever race was next with Sam, Ward, Tyler, Justice, and the rest of the Monster Garage team.

Jim's stepdaughters would like to share his made-up motivational quote their bonus dad always shared with them in times of need: "All trees do have vines."

James was predeceased by his brother, Nathan Darrow, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kristin Darrow; children: Jourdan Darrow (Jessica), Jade Darrow, and Ethan Darrow; stepdaughters: Andi Paradis, and Madeline Wilson; grandchildren: Angus Darrow, and Arlo Darrow; parents, James, Sr. and Bernice Darrow; 13 siblings: Mary (Kevin) Shadwick, Patricia (Scott) Sprague, Nancy (Joel) Morrison, Karen Sprague, Michael (Cathy) Darrow, Sharon Schneible, Peter (Richelle) Darrow, Lisa (Matt) Fry, Aaron (Amanda) Darrow, Jonathan Darrow, Anna (Keith) LeBarron, Justin (Alyson) Darrow, and Gregory (Kaylon) Darrow; along with Amanda Darrow; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Michael Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating. For those who cannot join us physically, the service can be viewed on the church's live stream. Rite of committal will follow at Southside Cemetery, Rt. 32, South Glens Falls, NY.

Memorial donations in James's memory can be made to help in the research of Neurofibromatosis, in support of his best "Lil" friend — the one who lovingly and adoringly called him "Jip Jip," or on behalf of Melanoma Research in memory of Jim's late brother, Nathan.

Melanoma: Please make donations to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240, Memo line: Melanoma Research

Neurofibromatosis: Please make donations in the name of Kelsey Kittleson, to the Melodies Center, c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC-119, Albany, NY 12208, Memo line: NF patients and families.

To view James's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.