Jan. 16, 1930 — Sept. 3, 2019
WARRENSBURG — It is with great sadness we announce the passing of James C. Black, 89, of Hastings Street, who passed away on Sept. 3, 2019 at his home. He was a generous soul who always had a smile on his face and was loved by all who knew him.
Born Jan. 16, 1930 in Warrensburg, he was the son of the late Raymond and Myrtle (Prosser) Black.
He was a lifelong resident of the area. Following his graduation from Warrensburg Central School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving as a gunners mate aboard the USS Charles R. Ware before his honorable discharge in 1954.
He began working with the Town of Warrensburg Highway Department, where he remained for 27 years, retiring as Highway Superintendent.
Besides spending time with his family, Jim enjoyed attending the Adirondack Red Wing hockey games with his longtime friend, Ed Harrington, holding season tickets for many years. He was also an avid NASCAR fan rooting for his favorite driver, Carl Edwards. He also enjoyed the time he spent at his winter home in Florida and spoke regularly of his many friends down south.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his longtime companion of 40 years, Shirley Mosher; brothers, Raymond Black Jr. and Donald Black; as well as his son, Randy Black.
He leaves behind his daughter, Jamiee Ross and her husband, Roy, of Thurman; son, Randy Mosher and his wife, Lori, of Warrensburg; sisters, Janice Seefeld and Arline Ackley; grandchildren, Kenneth (Jackie), Keith (Andrea), Kevin Gillingham and Miranda (Marcus) Ford; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and close friends, Rusty and Donna Duell.
Friends may call on Jim’s family from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service with military honors will immediately follow the visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Stephen Andrews officiating.
Burial will be conducted privately in Warrensburg Cemetery.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences and directions.
