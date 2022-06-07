James C. Bird

May 4, 1952 - June 3, 2022

INDIAN LAKE — James C. Bird, 70, of Chamberlain Rd., passed away Friday evening, June 3, 2022, at his home with his loving family at his side.

Born on May 4, 1952, in Utica, he was the son of the late Charles and Rowena (Roblee) Bird.

He married the love of his life, Kathy Moulton, on September 5, 1970 at the First Baptist Church in Indian Lake.

Jim worked as a truck driver and equipment operator for many years. He worked for John Hutchins Logging, Pete and Ned Ovitt Construction and also worked for the Town of Indian Lake and Hamilton County Highway Department.

Jim was a true outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, exploring the outdoors, and camping. He loved a good fire and his lean-tos. Jim was known for his continuous whistling and humming of happy tunes. He loved his family and grandchildren and would do anything for them.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Kathleen Bird.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Kathy Bird; two daughters: Karen (Larry, Jr.) Mackey of Brunswick, and Shelly (Tony) Oliver of Indian Lake; grandchildren: Adam (Michala) Horton, Larry III, Bryan, Kristina, Angelina, Jessica and Ashley; great-grandchildren: Hallie, AJ, Isabella and Braylen; many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 12:00 Noon -2:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be directed to High Peaks Hospice, 309 County Route 47, Ste. 3, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.

