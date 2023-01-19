James C. Adams

Dec. 28, 1944—Jan. 16, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — James C. “Jimmer” Adams, 79, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his home.

Born on Dec. 28, 1944 in Plattsburgh, the son of the late James and Phyllis (Clark) Adams.

He was a graduate of St. Johns Academy and earned an accounting degree in 1989 from Adirondack Community College.

Jimmer joined the U.S. Army, where he served as a Medical Corpsman from 1962-1965. He was stationed in Texas and Korea and was very proud to serve his country.

He was employed by Ciba-Geigy for 29 years as a chemical operator, and Adirondack Community College for 16 years as senior custodian.

Jimmer loved volunteering for the Disabled American Veterans Marcelle-Nolan Chapter 158. He always made everyone laugh and will be most remembered by his sense of humor and being flirtatious. He loved helping others whenever he could.

His joys in life were spending time with his family and friends, whether it be at family gatherings or local pubs. Jimmer was always there to lend a smile or helping hand. He also loved being outdoors fishing or swimming in his pool. He enjoyed the companionship of his cats Abby and Khaos.

Jimmer married the love of his life, Linda, on Sept. 24, 1994; they were married for 26 years and lovingly raised their great-niece, Aubri.

In addition to his parents Jimmer was predeceased by his stepfather, Alpheus Creswell, his loving wife, Linda, and sister, Shanon (Shanydot) Adams, children: James and Natina Adams, aunt, Vivian (Bubby) Chamberlain; nephews: Frank Ferren, James Ferren, Michael Ferren, niece, Meredith Lickwola, along with several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his sons: Brian (Susete) Frederick of AZ, and Scott Frederick of MI; his grandchildren: Mercedes, Alexis, Briana, Kaiden Frederick of AZ; sisters: Mariona Townsend and Suzanna Sanchez; nephew, Steven (Virginia) Ferren of Gansevoort and their children: Steven, Jr., and William Ferren; niece, Honey (Richard) Perkins of Hudson Falls and her children: Tonie McIntyre, Melynda Santabar and Tiffany Dewey; his great-niece (daughter), Aubri Ferren; along with several cousins and in-laws.

Family and Friends may call from 4–6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury with a funeral service with military honors immediately following at 6 p.m. at funeral home.

A burial will be at a later date next to his wife in Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Marcelle Nolan Chapter, 158, PO Box 16, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A special thanks to Aubri, Ethan, Miranda, Diane and Honey for all their time, care and compassion shown to Jimmer over the years.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.