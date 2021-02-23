James Buckley Roden, Jr.

He also loved spending time with his grandchildren. He would always be present at their events and activities. He was very supportive and played an integral part in their lives until his passing.

Jim will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who was always there to support his family any way necessary.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his wife Dorothy Derine (Doyle) Roden whom he married on April 8, 1956 and was married to 42 years, and a son James B. Roden, III .

Survivors include his loving son John B. Roden and daughter-in-law Ann of Sherrill, NY; one sister Joan (Roden) Jarrett of San Antonio, FL; two brothers-in-law Donald Doyle of Whallonsburg, NY and Douglas and Flora Doyle of Willsboro, NY: two sisters-in-law Joyce Perkett of Manchester, NJ, and Eleanor Lambert of Chestertown, NY; Sandra Jesmore companion to the late James B. Roden, III; three grandsons: Jeremy Roden and his wife Samantha, Brett Roden and Andrew Roden; great-granddaughter Olivia Roden; two granddaughters: Jamie Roden and Jennifer Roden; great granchildren: Bryanna, Chelsea, Nataylia, Kashlyn, Raymond, Roy, Mashayla, Royal and Hailey: great-great-granddaughter Aubriella. Also survived by many special cousins, nieces and nephews who always were very supportive and good to him.