Nov. 6, 1933—Feb. 21, 2021
CANASTOTA—James Buckley Roden, Jr., 87, of Canastota, NY passed away on Sunday February 21, 2021 at the Abraham House in, Rome, NY after a brief illness. Born on November 6, 1933 in Schenectady he was the son of the late James and Alma (Ostrander) Roden.
Jim graduated from Chestertown Central School in 1951. He was involved in various sports programs during his high school career. He excelled in basketball and baseball.
He was a Veteran who served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955, a Chestertown Volunteer Firefighter for 12 years, and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for 40 years.
Jim was a heavy equipment mechanic most of his life and spent his career in the heavy construction industry. He enjoyed working on and around heavy equipment. He retired in 1994 from Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. and continued to reside at his home in Canastota, NY.
He loved spending time in the Adirondacks at his home in Chestertown, enjoying the 60 acres of land that his father and mother originally owned and he grew up on. He always tried to spend as much time as he could there with family and friends, and especially enjoyed time with his sister Joan, and cousins Pam Swartz and Bill Knowlton. He was an avid hunter and always enjoyed hunting with his brothers-in-law, Doug and Don and nephew Donnie.
He also loved spending time with his grandchildren. He would always be present at their events and activities. He was very supportive and played an integral part in their lives until his passing.
Jim will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who was always there to support his family any way necessary.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by his wife Dorothy Derine (Doyle) Roden whom he married on April 8, 1956 and was married to 42 years, and a son James B. Roden, III .
Survivors include his loving son John B. Roden and daughter-in-law Ann of Sherrill, NY; one sister Joan (Roden) Jarrett of San Antonio, FL; two brothers-in-law Donald Doyle of Whallonsburg, NY and Douglas and Flora Doyle of Willsboro, NY: two sisters-in-law Joyce Perkett of Manchester, NJ, and Eleanor Lambert of Chestertown, NY; Sandra Jesmore companion to the late James B. Roden, III; three grandsons: Jeremy Roden and his wife Samantha, Brett Roden and Andrew Roden; great-granddaughter Olivia Roden; two granddaughters: Jamie Roden and Jennifer Roden; great granchildren: Bryanna, Chelsea, Nataylia, Kashlyn, Raymond, Roy, Mashayla, Royal and Hailey: great-great-granddaughter Aubriella. Also survived by many special cousins, nieces and nephews who always were very supportive and good to him.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Abraham House and Hospice Care for all their support. The family would also like to thank Myrna Belden for her love and support she provided Jim the last 10 years, and especially all the love and care she provided him during his illness .
Relatives and friends may call from 2-4 PM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
Services will be private. Spring interment will be at Chester Rural Cemetery, Chestertown. Due to Covid-19 pandemic only a maximum of 10 non family visitors can enter the funeral home to pay respects at any given time. Please observe social distancing and facial covering (masks) requirements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Roe, NY 13440 or Chestertown Vol. Fire Department, PO Box 382, Chestertown, NY 12817.
