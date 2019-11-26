Aug. 25, 1946 — Nov. 24, 2019
GLENS FALLS — James “Mike” Bonitatibus, 73, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home after a long illness.
Born Aug. 25, 1946, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Thomas and Helen (Groome) Bonitatibus.
Mike graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1965.
On July 8, 1967, Mike married Judith Ann Traver at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country as a Yeoman 2nd Class and earned a National Defense Service Medal.
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Tessino and Beverly Alden; his brother, Thomas Bonitatibus; and his father-in-law, Curtis Traver.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Judy Bonitatibus; his sons, Jason Bonitatibus and Jeffrey Bonitatibus and his wife Jessica; his granddaughter, Olivia Bonitatibus; his brothers, Gary and Danny Bonitatibus; and his sisters, Patty Vitouski, Shirley Parent, Francie Santoni, and Susan Archambault.
At Mike’s request there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations in Mike’s name can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
