June 5, 1950—April 9, 2021
FORT EDWARD — James Barnaby, 70, of Fort Edward, NY passed away peacefully, Friday, April 9, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital with his wife Norma by his side.
Jim was born June 5, 1950 in Ticonderoga, NY, to the late Jesse and Rita (Knox) Barnaby.
He was partner and husband to Norma Cramer-Barnaby for 26 years. Jim graduated from Ticonderoga HS, was an accomplished basketball player and received a full scholarship to Manhattan College in NYC, where he was also in ROTC. After a severe injury, Jim moved to Albany, NY where he worked for NY Telephone as a lineman for 21 years followed by 16 years at the Saratoga Eagle Sales and Services in Saratoga Springs, NY. Jim shared his passions with Norma for the outdoors, camping, boating on Lake Champlain, and salmon fishing on Pulaski. They spent summers at their campsite in Port Henry, NY, enjoyed trips to the casino and loved to travel with their family and friends. Jim was the youngest of his siblings and was doted on by his older sister (by 15 years) Doris (Barnaby) Gibson, of Argyle, NY.
He is predeceased by his brother, Jesse Barnaby, and his sister Rita (Barnaby) Mattison.
Besides his wife, Jim is also survived by his nieces and nephews who grew up together more as siblings: Michael Mattison of Brockport, NY, Gail Mattison Benway of Ticonderoga, Dawn Susan Henry-Bevilacqua and her wife Jane of Argyle, NY, Bonnie McKeown and her husband Dennis of Sharon Springs, NY, James Brian Gibson and his wife Valeria of Waterford, NY, and Theodore Bruce Gibson of Layton, UT. He was a mentor to his nephews Brian and Bruce and beloved father-figure to his great-nephew David Bevilacqua. He was the Great Uncle to 13 nieces and nephews and Great-Great Uncle to many. He is also survived by Robert Labrum, brother-in-law, his sister-in-law Linda Harrington and her husband Tim, sister-in-law Elsie Barnaby, and cousin-in-law Bonnie Munger. Jim had a tremendous sense of humor, loved a good party and was a loving husband and friend and will be greatly missed.
Entrusted to the care of M B Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway Fort Edward, NY where friends and family may visit on Wednesday April 14, 2021 from 11:30 to 1:30pm. Due to covid restrictions, only 60 attendees are allowed in the funeral home at one time, please see staff upon entering. Masks and social distancing are required
Following the calling hours, a graveside service will be conducted at 2:00pm on Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Burgoyne Ave, Fort Edward, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at https:/alzfdn.org. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.