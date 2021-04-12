June 5, 1950—April 9, 2021

FORT EDWARD — James Barnaby, 70, of Fort Edward, NY passed away peacefully, Friday, April 9, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital with his wife Norma by his side.

Jim was born June 5, 1950 in Ticonderoga, NY, to the late Jesse and Rita (Knox) Barnaby.

He was partner and husband to Norma Cramer-Barnaby for 26 years. Jim graduated from Ticonderoga HS, was an accomplished basketball player and received a full scholarship to Manhattan College in NYC, where he was also in ROTC. After a severe injury, Jim moved to Albany, NY where he worked for NY Telephone as a lineman for 21 years followed by 16 years at the Saratoga Eagle Sales and Services in Saratoga Springs, NY. Jim shared his passions with Norma for the outdoors, camping, boating on Lake Champlain, and salmon fishing on Pulaski. They spent summers at their campsite in Port Henry, NY, enjoyed trips to the casino and loved to travel with their family and friends. Jim was the youngest of his siblings and was doted on by his older sister (by 15 years) Doris (Barnaby) Gibson, of Argyle, NY.

He is predeceased by his brother, Jesse Barnaby, and his sister Rita (Barnaby) Mattison.